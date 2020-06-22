Horoscope of Monday, June 22, Josie Diez Canseco – eju.tv

TORO (from April 20 to may 20): Change your attitude, impulsive, and dominant, seeks reconciliation with the person you love. You will have a full day of stressful activity, handles everything with calm and you will feel satisfied with the results. Your lucky number for today is 5.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 21): a circumstance, you can go back to that person that you’re interested in, friendly approach. Not doubt so much and is committed to working independently, everything will be in your favor. Your lucky number for today is 9.

The CANCER (June 22-July 21): you will meet someone who will charm you, and less of what you think will be born with a special chemical. Your good mood will take you to recover, the friendships, the work environment will be full of harmony. Your lucky number for today is 3.

LEO (from July 22-August 22): you do Not challenge your words for a special person, may distanciarlo, attempt to evaluate your company. Organize your task, the voltage could lead to making a mistake on the job, avoid this. The lucky number 12.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September): the family Circumstances worry, don’t argue with the person you love and analyze your attitude, prevent breakdowns. Apoyaras of a person in need of assistance, do not neglect your duties. Your lucky number today is 13.

STERLING (from September 23 to October 22): The person that you love, you have details that were returned to the faith in his love, not the one that will be showing so that you can enjoy a little more. You’ll have a job offer, do not dismiss this new opportunity. Your lucky number for today is 1.

SCORPIO (from October 23 to November 22): You enteraras of something that we had suspected, even though the situation is painful, the better. Do not trust your money to a third party to develop your projects, to maintain their individuality and you will be successful. Your lucky number today is 14.

SAGITTARIUS (from November 23 to December 22): do not let pass the opportunity that life gives you love, forget the past and reclaim happiness. Someone depositabas your confidence will suffer a setback, to organize its activities. Your lucky number for today is 15.

CAPRICORN (December 23-January 21): Your mind will be renewed and your experiences of love take care of your physical appearance and you will achieve your goal. Analyzes the possibility of travel for work, how is it possible to make it happen. Your lucky number for today is 2.

AQUARIUM (January 22-February 17): You’ll find yourself with a person of your past, you will notice that it is still immature, stay away. Retomaras conversations with a friend to make a lucrative project, legalise any agreement. Your lucky number for today is 9.

FISH (February 18-march 19): you will do everything to convince those who love to experience new things, pactarás an output, and passes well. Reorganizaras contracts and you will notice errors, be calm, everything will be in your favor. Your lucky number today is 20.

Source: https://www.whatthegirl.com