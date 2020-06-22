Covid-19: Shakira and Miley Cyrus together in concert virtual vaccine against the coronavirus

The colombian singer Shakira, british band Coldplay and american artist Miley Cyrus attend a virtual concert and solidarity on the 27th of June, in favour of a universal vaccine against the coronavirus, which is being co-organised by the European Commission.

“Global citizens around the world are asking the world leaders to help put an end to the covid-91 urge you to commit the billions of dollars needed to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to all people, everywhere. We are in need of health, equity, and global justice,” he said in a press release, Shakira.

It will also participate in the concert of Justin Bieber, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, J Calvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens. The show can be seen through RTVE, Canal +, ARD, Bell Media, CBC, NBC, the Globe, or Fuji TV, among other platforms, as well as through Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and the portal of the European Commission.

“We ask the leaders of the world to combat the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 is in marginalised communities to commit funds to develop and provide tests, treatments, and therapies,” said Miley Cyrus.