Council rejects public account 2019 Ahome – Ríodoce

The cabildo of Ahome, for the first time, has rejected a public account for the mayor, Manuel Guillermo Chapman Brown, with a vote of difference, but for the most part.

The account of reference is the annual 2019.

The refusal occurred at the session of the extraordinary council meeting held behind closed doors on Wednesday, because of the pandemic of Covid-19.

With the rejection, the document is returned to the treasurer, Ana Elizabeth Ayala Leyva, who must remedy the procedural errors in which it is incurred and that has been recurring in the 18 months of the administration, skipping the revision of the Síndica Lawyer, Angelina Valenzuela Benítes.

The selectmen who voted against the proposal, the official opposition, Fernando Arce Gaxiola Party (Sinaloan), Genesis Paola Pineda Valdez, Rosa Maria Lopez Ramirez and Raul Cota Murillo (PRI), Ramón López, Félix and for the first time Rosa Maria Ramos Solórzano and Gerardo Amado Alvarez (Movement of Regeneration of the National).

While the official proposal, tried to pass, the mayor, Manuel Guillermo Chapman Moreno, the “Billy” Chapman heads of the Labor Party (PT), Ariana Sulaee Castro Bojórquez, Héctor Vicente López Fuentes, Raymundo Simons Cázarez, maria del Socorro Calderón Guillén and Alonfo Pinto Galicia (PAN).

Before the refusal, Valenzuela Benítes warned that they would not the account for the treasurer, clerks, lower and subordinate, has persisted in the skip the review and oversight of a higher authority, as required by the municipal law and what mandató the Electoral Court of Sinaloa, in the judgment of the political guarantees won by her and condemned the mayor, Chapman Moreno and part of the cabinet.

During the session, the elected representatives of the government, including the pan of read topics to divert attention and to deceive their peers. However, when given the vote, the approval of the public accounts 2019 has been denied.

With the rejection, the government of the Chapman Moreno violated the regulatory process because the public accounts 2019 was submitted to the Review Above of the State of Sinaloa (ASE), without being examined and monitored by the síndica, Angelina Valenzuela Benítes and approved by the city council.

With this, the ASE will be required to register for points of observation in the public account of Ahome and return to perform the administrative procedure normal.