Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 28 to July 4 News

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 28 to July 4

June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks, 94. The comedian John Byner is 83. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 75. The Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 74. Actress Kathy Bates is 72. Actress Alice Krige is 66. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 57. Actress Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” “The single Man”) is 55. Guitarist, violinist Saul Davies of James, 55. Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 54. Actor John Cusack is 54. Actor Gil Bellows (“Ally McBeal”) is 53. The actress / singer Danielle Brisebois (“All in the Family”) is 51. The actress Tichina Arnold (“everybody Hates Chris”) is 51. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 51. The Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and The Restless”) is 50. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 44 years old. Bassist Mark Stoermer of the Killers is 43. The Country music singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 34 years old.

June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 76. Comedian Richard Lewis is 73. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 72. Actor-member of parliament and became a radio host Fred Grandy is 72. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 67 years of age. Singer Colin Hay of Men At Work is 67 years of age. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 65. The actress Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up”, “NYPD Blue”) is 59. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 58. Actress Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 57. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 56. The actress Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 56. Actress Melora Hardin (“the Office”) is 53. The Broadway actor Brian d’arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 52. Actress Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 49. Rapper DJ Shadow is 48. The Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 47. Musician Sam Farrar Maroon 5 is 42. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Wonderful woman Maisel”) is 42. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 42. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 42. Comedian Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. The actress Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) 38. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Girl Kane is 37. The actress Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 26.

June 30: Actress Nancy Dussault (“Too Close for Comfort”) is 84. The singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) 76. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison (“Married…with Children”) is 68. Guitarist Hal Lindes of dire Straits is 67 years of age. Actor David Alan Grier is 64. The actor Vincent D’onofrio is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 58. The Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 57. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better than Ezra is 51. Actor Tony Rock (“Live according to the Bible”) is 51. Actress Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” “Boston Legal”) is 49. Actress Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 48. The actress Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex”, “Mean Girls”) 38. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 37. The Country music singer Cole Swindell is 37. The singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 36. Actor Sean Marquette (“Goldberg”) is 32.

July 1: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 104. The actress Leslie Caron is 89. Actor Jamie Farr is 86. Actress Jean Marsh (“upstairs, downstairs”) is 86. The Actor David Prowse (“star Wars”) is 85. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 79. The actress Genevieve Bujold is 78. The singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 75. The Actor Trevor Eve is 69. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 69. Actor Terrence Mann is 69. Singer Fred Schneider, The B-52 is 69. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 69. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 68. Actress Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) 64. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” “ferris bueller’s Day Off”) is 64. The singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 60. The Country music singer Michelle Wright is 59. The Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Murder”) is 58. The Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 58. The actress Pamela Anderson, 53. The bassist, Mark Pirro of the Polyphonic Spree is 50. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.,” “NYPD Blue”) is 50. Rapper Missy Elliott is 49. Actress Julianne Nicholson (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Ally McBeal”) is 49. Actress/writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom out”) is 46. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of the National is 45. The singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 45. The Actor Thomas Sadoski (“the Life in the Works”) is 44 years. Actress Liv Tyler is 43. The actress Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) 38. The actress Lea seydoux (“Spectre”, “the Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 35. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Five”) 28. The singer Chloe Bailey Chloe X Halle, 22. The actress Storm Reid (“12 Years a Slave”, “A Wrinkle in Time”) is 17 years.

July 2: Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal is 90. Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 89. Actress Polly Holliday (“Alice”) is 83. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb your enthusiasm,” “Seinfeld”) is 73. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band, is 71. Actress Wendy Schaal (‘American Dad”, “Live”) is 66. The model-actress Jerry Hall is 64. The actor Jimmy McNichol is 59. Bassist Dave Parsons of Bush is 55. Actress Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 50. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 44 years old. Actor Owain Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 42. Singer Michelle Branch is 37. Actress Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 36. Actor Nelson Franklin (“The Millers”) is 35. The actress Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats”, “High School Musical”) is 35. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 34 years old. The actress Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya,” “Suicide Squad”) is 30.

3 July: the Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 80. Singer Judith Durham of the Seekers is 77. The Actor Kurtwood Smith (“That ’70s Show”) is 77. The Country music singer Johnny Lee is 74. The author Dave Barry is 73. Actress Betty Buckley is 73. Actress Jan Smithers (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 71. Actor Bruce Altman (“Blue Bloods”) is 65. Talk show host Montel Williams is 64. The Country music singer Aaron Tippin is 62 years of age. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 60. The Actor Tom Cruise is 58. The Actor Thomas Gibson (“Criminal Minds,” “Dharma and Greg”) is 58. The actress Hunter Tylo is 58. The actress Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) is 56. The actress Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”) is 56. TELEVISION Chef Sandra Lee is 54. The singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable planets was 51. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 51. The actress Shawnee Smith (“Saw” “Becker”) is 51. The actress-singer Audra McDonald (“Private Practice”) is 50. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 45. Actress Andrea Barber (“Full House”) is 44 years. The comedian Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”) is 42. The singer Tonia Tash Divine 41. Actress Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”) is 40. The actress Shoshannah Stern (“Jericho”) is 40. The singer Elle King is 31. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV’s “Oliver Beene”) is 29. Actress Kelsey Batelaan (“Nip/Tuck”) is 25.

July 4: Actress Eva Marie Saint 96. The actress Gina Lollobrigida is 93. The actor De Bernard (“Woman Police”, “White Shadow”) 81. Actress Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s a Wonderful Life”) is 80. The singer Annette Beard Martha and the Vandellas is 77. TV talk show host Geraldo Rivera is 77. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 69. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 68. Singer John Waite is 68. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 62 years of age. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 60. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 58. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 57. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 57. The Actor Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 55. The Actor and comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary unmarried,” “The Daily Show”) is 49. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 45. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 42. Actress Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 42. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) 38. The Reality Star, Mike “The situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) 38. Singer Melanie Fiona is 37.