What you can do today, if you go out or stay home?



Books

ANTÒNIA

VICENS, ILLUSTRATED BY LILY BROCK



The writer of mallorca’s Antònia Vicens, and the artist grafitera lerida Lily of the Bricks to come together in a booklet that is a small jewel:

If not iud fort el meu nom em condemnes forever

. A selection of poems from the award-winning poet and writer, illustrator filled with color pages of the book, as if they were walls.

‘IF NOT IUD FORT EL MEU NOM EM CONDEMNES FOR EVER’ (PAGÈS EDITORS). 15 €

The cover of the book Antònia Vicens

(Pagès editors)



















LITERARY ROUTES IN BARCELONA

The literature is a good way to walk of a city. The third volume of

Paths literàries of Barcelona

with texts by: Maria Nunes and pictures of Josep M. Farré, runs the Barcelona Rusiñol, Victor Català, Salvador Espriu, and Marta Pessarrodona.

‘PATHS LITERÀRIES BARCELONA, 3’ (METEOR). 18 €

Enric Casasses in the Recital poètic: Victor Català: the poet present

(Angela Silva)













Film

THE BIG NIGHT

This sci-fi thriller retro by Andrew Patterson as the criticism and is having success on Amazon Prime Video. The story, told with charm, set in the ‘ 50s in a small village in New Mexico. A switchboard operator and a local DJ heard strange radio messages. Immediately, the young man receives a call from a woman who says: “There is something in the sky!”.

https://www.primevideo.com/storefront/movie/ref=atv_tc_m



























THE LAST WOODY ALLEN

Movistar +retrieves today

Rainy day in New York

the second to last one, Woody Allen, waiting to

Rifkin”s Festival

this was shot in san Sebastian. With Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning, the

Rainy day

it is a romantic story and out of time that will not disappoint the fans.













Child

REI LIRÓ

The last show of the cycle Clàssics for the creatures can be seen until tomorrow at 23:59 h. The Rei Liró this is a version crazy and free King Lear Shakespeare, expected for all public from 10 years. With Jordi Oriol, Riki White, and the actor, Nao Albet.

YOUTUBE DEL TEATRE LLIURE

















VIDEO GAME AND NATURE

Laludo (playful space environment, for families, the Parc de la Ciutadella), proposes a game with the elements of nature. The little ones will learn to know and love what the planet offers. For recycling materials,in order to reconstruct the objects and apply a respectful eye out for our green spaces.

ON FACEBOOK







