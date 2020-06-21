The guidance of experts, to buy clothes in a more sustainable way

8 of 8

The next day, Jennifer Aniston appeared with a Galliano in the nineties, searching for ‘dresses vintage’ increased by 40%. Something similar had made Julia Roberts a decade ago, when I re-launched the second hand market with your Valentino bicolor and ended up with the stigma of what used. “One of the great problems of the fashion industry is overproduction,” says Sarah Arnold, the visible face of the movement, Extinction, Rebellion. One of the solutions to the excess of the genre would get more of the clothes that have already been made, both going to the market of classical or pull the many alternatives that already exist to rent.

“Another style of purchase, can suggest Adolfo Dominguez in their campaigns, buy with the idea of creating a wardrobe for the long term. ‘Think and buy’, and the calls to responsibility, because now we are buying too many clothes,” adds the professor of ISEM. Avoid the impulse buying and the garments you use and throw away. Each year, according to the Foundation Ellen McArthurwe produce 53 million tons of clothing, of which 73% ends up as waste in landfills or incinerated. “In the end, it is about feeling comfortable with the values that you want to take care”.