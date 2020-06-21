The berretín to make films | imaginary Portrait…

“You’re going to beat the shit out of hunger,” he said, laughing Felipe Martinez Carbonell your History teacher from high school, when a class has shared his or her desire to be the director of a film, as if the success or personal achievement to be measured only by economic parameters. Eleven years later, at the age of 29 years, Philip, works in Los Angeles than he had dreamed of since I was twelve years old and is brand new Imaginary Portraithis fourth short film, which was shot entirely in the city of Rosario, with the technical and local artists. “It was the idea of a return to my hometown and work for the people that had worked in my early days; and the truth I have to say that there is nothing to envy between Rosario and Hollywood in terms of technical and artistic cast,” stresses Rosario/12 the young director.

From his home in Miami, where he currently lives, Martínez Carbonell recalled a moment of embarrassment that he had to live in high school, and until the day of today is very much present. Embracing his love for art since childhood, after graduating from high school is quickly noticed in the Provincial School of Film and TV. “It was a great experience, especially because I came from a private school, and enter an institution of public I opened the head. I could see another world that had never seen before, not only artistic, but also in relation to political and social issues that he had not had contact with,” he said.

While studying in Rosario, it is encouraged to open his own production company, with a group of friends who studied with him, and together they made their first audiovisual experiences. In this way, he came to film three short films: Criminals, Cries and Timean anthology of short films that have won the Festival Latinoamericano de Video de Rosario in 2014.

After those jobs, he felt that there was more to learn and decided to go to Los Angeles to study Film Production at the University of California and try to make their way in the wild industry of hollywood. We got to work for small production companies, working in the technical area of some of the films starred well-known actors and actresses of the likes of Michael Cain, Jessica Lange, Shirley MacLaine, Katie Holmes and Demi Moore.

However, he decided to make his own way, and reach the front part of his works in the course of the past year, has returned to the city to film Imaginary Portrait (retratoimaginario-film.com a short film of horror of 15 minutes, which has as its protagonist, Valeria, a young artist with a certain mental imbalance that connects with the deceased’s mother, through the creation of an image of the family as a way to free himself from his deranged father and his abusive grandfather, played by July Chianetta and Mirko Buchín, respectively, while the female role is in charge of the young actress rosario Cecilia Cause Them.

–How did the idea for your latest film?

– When I started writing, what had been conceived as a movie, but half way I realized that the story was to give more for a short film and, at the same time, I thought that would be good, before you take that leap, to shoot my last short with everything that he has learned along the way and to give an end point to this stage.

–Do you have any inspiration in particular?

–I tracked down some of the movies that I had seen, especially in the The witch Robert Eggers, because I saw a different horror to which one is accustomed to lately, where the shock does not pass both by the sounds and scenes of surprise, but more for the feelings and emotions that are transmitted. That’s why I think that Imaginary Portrait have scares people, not because of fear of the appearance of a monster of the imagination, but the monster human.

– Why did you choose the Rosary of the film?

– I called the idea of a return to my city and to work for the people, who had worked in my early days, and before leaving the united States. And the truth I have to say that there is nothing to envy between Rosario and Hollywood in terms of technical and artistic cast. The quality of the professionals, the rosary is very good, they are all very talented. The only big difference is the part of the distribution, because in America everything is more industrialized, and the investment by their own means. Also, one of the things that I raised when I came here is never to leave of side my country, so my idea was to always maintain their relationship. Also, in the future, my goal is to return to support the national industry.

–Have you used a unique place?

–Yes, in this case I chose one of the oldest buildings that has a Rosary, which is located in Laprida and Cordoba, right in front of the building, The Snow Ball. One of the departments that belonged to my grandfather, Gonzalo Martínez Carbonell, who was a collector of paintings and also have an artistic intervention in different walls of the house, and the story is tied to the art and has the power to change our lives. Even if we had to fit the location of what we asked for in the script, the location was ideal for generating the climate that I was looking for.

– All of the equipment with which you worked is the rosary…

–Yes, except that Cameron Williams, my american husband, he was the one who made the music. All the rest of the rosary. The experience has been very positive and has exceeded expectations, when we saw the final result. Personally, it was very rewarding to return to my city, to see so many people with whom I began to work, and listen to their experiences and successes in the world of the audiovisual.

–What are the topics covered in this brief?

– There are two topics. On the one hand, the protagonist used the art to escape from reality and that is what I said before about the power of art to change our lives and makes us free; and then there is also the story of b, which would be the emotional part of the story, which she connects with her dead mother through the portrait that is in progress, and that the theme would be the struggle of the woman. So, I wanted to convey that from my point of view. Here in America, I am part of a minority, because I came as an immigrant, and that has made me see the point of view of a minority, and a minority, I can not give the back to another, we must fight together.

–Now what are you going to wear to various film Festivals…

–Yes, being an independent producer, the film Festivals are the way in which we can connect with the audience. Now we are finishing with the marketing of the film, and then send out to the festival. Apply to the largest, such as Sundance, Cannes, Tribeca, among others. And if any improvement with the issue of coronavirus, the idea is to present to the Rosary in the month of December in the Cinema of Cairo, or in the theatre the Circle, but I still have not decided. I also plan to make presentations in Buenos Aires, Los Angeles and Miami, which are places where we know people and we believe that we are able to fill the rooms.

–And what are your next projects?

–I’m currently working on what will be my first film, because my goal has always been to make a first 30. It will also be a horror film and, while my idea is to film in the united States, because the story takes place in Nebraska, so I think that as a co-production with Argentina, because in silence we are able to recreate that scenario and beyond.