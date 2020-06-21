The adorable tribute Danna Paola, Lu, ‘Elite’ | the Big bang

Elite he caught on very bottom to all the world: fans of all countries, its on Netflix and its protagonists. The series has become one of the most viewed of the last few years, and Omar Ayuso, Aron Piper, Esther Expósito and the rest of the cast is made of international stars of the night to the morning, only to appear on it. Danna Paolathat was already at the top of his country, has managed to expand the boundaries for one of the protagonists, which combines the music with the interpretation, as it leads to a life doing.

The artist has presented its new partner in life, a puppy, a child who not been able to call the other Lulike his character in Elite. “Welcome to the family Lu🤍🐾”, wrote in their social networks. A small yorkshire that will only take a few months of life.

In addition, he shared a series of videos that took life thanks to his father: “My father came through the door to sing “Happy birthday” and I… “How to tell him that the two missing weeks.” He brought something in the arm and I died for loveI derretí, could not, with the gift, and it was beautiful,” he explained. A first gift meets a very special, perhaps life-changing.