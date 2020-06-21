









‘The Political’: Summary of the first season





The Politician, the original production of Netflix directed by Ryan Murphy, it is much more than it seems. In the first few minutes, it may seem frivolous, but it is anything but useless. The series is rich in raw materials, social discourse that portrays the timeliness, and the dissemination of false news that the political campaigns of the united States used to win votes.

Starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Theo Germaine, Laura Dreyfuss and Benjami Barrettthis story tells of the life of a teen millionaire with an identity crisis, and the seriousness with strong delusions of grandeur, who dreams of becoming the president of the united States.

In this first season, the director portrays as the north american community is perceived larger than life itself, while touching on sensitive issues such as depression or suicidealso, it puts a finger on the line in the matrato baby all the The syndrome of Münchhausen by proxy.

For the premiere of the second season, in the video below we review in less than 12 minutes everything that happened in the first eight episodes:

The second season of The Political is already available on Netflix, but I suggest you keep an eye on the latest season of 13 Reasons, and the first season of Control Z.