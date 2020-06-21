Olivia Munn will star in ‘Playing’ in the style of ‘the Terminator’ [Cannes]

Dark Castle Entertainmentwho was behind the great films of the genre, over the years, from the 13 Ghosts of Orphan, has been associated with The exchange (The black woman) in the photo-action-science fiction Repeatthat will be the star of the award-winning actress Olivia Munn (The Predator, X-Men: Apocalypse), Bloody Disgusting can report.

“By unifying the fast-paced action and closed, John Wick and The Raid with the brilliant storytelling of science fiction of the Terminator, the play is the story of Erin and her Staff (Munn), whose husband was kidnapped and murdered,” writes the press release. . “Now, armed only with illegal state of the art technology and a desperate plan, Erin must do everything in their power to change the past and save him.”

In pre-production, the play is written and directed by Jimmy Loweree (The lack of it), and produced by Munn with Ethan Erwin and Hal Sadoff Dark Castle Entertainment.

Robert Bell’s Dark Castle is a co-production. Dark Castle is currently in the post of the debut as a director, Simon Barrett (V / H / S / 2) Seance starring Suki Waterhouse and Waiting directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho) and starring AnnaSophia Robb for Quibi. “Esther”, the prequel to his successful film Orphan, begins shooting in the month of August, with William Brent Bell at the helm.