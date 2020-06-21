It is not a good idea of resorting to gimmicks, is the one that says Josie Diez Canseco

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: Today will come new friendships in your life, someone that will fall very well will be waiting for you, beware of this person, he is very complicated and you could fall into a difficult relationship that only bring problems, it is best to keep only a friendship. Number of successful 12.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: Today you’ll be in a good mood, your enthusiasm, will make that do not give importance to some of the setbacks that you encounter to consolidate your plans to come out and have fun, the people in your area who will capture your positivism. Number of successful 18.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: Guests can start the day with the idea of bringing together the people who most want, and you can’t see it very often, you will prepare something very warm and special to show your affection, everyone will be happy and more than anyone is you. Number of successful 2.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: Your love life is a little bit cold and not doing anything to improve things, without realizing it, we act with indifference, but they require a lot of attention, today your partner, to talk, to listen to her talking able to correct things. The numbers of success 6.

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: Today you have many invitations, but you can enjoy the peace and tranquillity you can solve the problems for which you have not taken the time and put your personal touch, some of the rooms of your home, it will be a day of calm that you will love. Number success 1.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: Your plans of the house one day and regime of circulation of the things that have been skipping, you will be back for another day, an invitation at the last minute, you’ll love it, it will be worth it, you can spend moments of fun that will relax and recharge with positive energy. Number of success 11.

LIBRA: 23 SEP – 22 OCT.: Your desire to find a stable partner, has become a fixed idea that turns away those who are interested in a better understanding, today you will be surrounded by interesting people, control anxiety, to show yourself as you are and you will have so many invitations that you do not know which to accept. The numbers of success 10.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: It is not a good idea to resort to trickery to have your partner check in with you because you’re already taking notice and are tired, today you will have the opportunity to demonstrate a different attitude, take advantage of it and you’ll start to regain your confidence. Number of successful 3.

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: Today, the love will knock at the door of your heart, fall head-over-heels, and will be paid, in a very short time you will be making plans for a more serious relationship, surprising to everyone, even to the people closest to you. Number success 20.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: You are in a phase of research, the sentimental has your confinement, and it is more sociable, even today, to accept an invitation that will bring you closer to love, will be someone that will bring a special excitement from the first look. Number of successful 13.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: Someone who does not think to return to see more and more today, with new promises and forget the bad moments lived at his side, but the enthusiasm did not last long, after the excitement of the first time you will think things better and decide not to go back to the same thing. Number of successful 21.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: It will be very easily influenced and you’ll be carried away by the opinions of others to make a decision about your romantic relationship, things will be just fine, because the ones that people want, but you must learn to manage your emotional life without the intervention of anyone. The numbers of success 15.

JOSIE DIEZ CANSECO

