Drake, Beckham and more… Celebrities celebrate father’s day

There is no doubt that this Father’s Day will go down in history as one of the most unusual, because with the outbreak of the coronavirus is still latent in many parts of the world, the celebrations and meetings have had to suspend, however, social networks are the best ally for you to contact the person I loved, even with the distance.

And that is exactly what most celebrities have done throughout the day and through emotional relics, tributes and dedications have been paying tribute to their parents to celebrate this Father’s Day. Here is the best:

Beckham

The family Beckham he took possession of social networks, to fill of congratulations to the leader of the family, David Beckham, as he has received touching messages from his children, and above all, his wife, the former spice girl, Victoria Beckham.

“Happy father’s day to David Beckham! All the love you both xxxx Lots of kisses from all of us x we love you !!!!” expressed the Victory, while Brooklyn, the oldest of Beckham, he said, “Happy father’s day, I love you so much” in the company of emotional relics.

For his part, the former footballer has taken his account of Instagram to thank their children “I am very happy and proud to be your father x the Father loves you so much”as pointed out by the image of the Inter Miami.

Drake

The interpreter ‘Toosie Slide’ he surprised his followers to a few months ago, to reveal the identity of your child, as some years ago leaked the news thanks to Kanye West, because the friendship between the two rappers ended. However, today the panorama is different, as Drake has shown to be really proud to be a father, so that today he shared a photo of her son, and wishing you a Happy father’s day to their colleagues.

Jennifer Lopez

For its part, the diva from the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez has taken his account of Instagram to congratulate his father, with an emotional video, in which he expressed the following: “Dad, thanks for being you … for loving me for who I am … I Am so lucky to have you as my father. Happy father’s day”

A-Rod

In addition, the interpreter ‘On The Floor’ he took the opportunity to congratulate the great work of the father who has made her boyfriend, the ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez. “You have in the whole of our life is a blessing. Observe with all of our children makes my soul sing. Happy father’s day, beautiful male!!!! We love you so much”he pointed out JLo in the congratulations to ARod.

Marc Anthony

As was to be expected, the father of her children and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, could not remain without a greeting, so that the interpreter also made a little collage of in the company of their children and shared in the networks under the description “Happy father’s day, skinny. We wish you the best.”

Liam Payne

Even if the ex-one direction became a father not long ago, he decided to take his account Instagram to congratulate his father through the following message: “Happy father’s day, dad! And to all the dads and to those that are not. This day means even more to me now, in the last few years than in the past. I really appreciate everything you have done for me, thanks to grow well”.

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian

For his part, the leader of the clan Kardashian – Jenner, Kim, took to his official Instagram to throw a congratulations to your husband and the father of their children, the rapper Kanye West: “Happy father’s day to the best dad! Thanks for making life so much more fun! We give our children a life more amazing! ¡¡I like so much!!”noted socialite.

Obama

In the same way, the ex-first lady of the American Union, Michelle Obama, has made use their social networks to launch an emotional message to Barack Obama on this special day: “Thank you for the way you love our girls, and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and every day. Happy father’s day, Barack!”he said Michelle Obama via Instagram.

John Boyega

The actor of Star Wars, John Boyega, has also released an exciting and powerful message to his father: “Happy father day to you. I remember that I took it for my first audition, and when you attended the funeral of Damilola Taylor in our name, because we know that we could not handle it. I remember when you found some guys squatting in a barber shop. The acogiste, you’ve given them a home and helped him to become the people they are today. (…) I remember all the times that you disculpaste for your mistakes, and showed me what true responsibility.” continues the actor.

“I remember when we had immigration issues and the weight of the world on your shoulders, but she had a face strong, for us, in spite of the pressure. I remember when you arrived 2 hours before my work at the university, chatting with my friends. (…) In essence, I remember everything that makes you great, and for this reason, my dream is to be big like YOU. I love you, dad. Happy father Day to all” said Boyega.

View this post on Instagram Happy father Day to you. I remember you taking me to my first audition, and when you are attended by Damilola Taylor’s funeral in our favor, because we knew that he could not handle. I remember when you found some guys squatting in a barber shop. You took them in, gave them a home, and helped them become the people they are today. I remember when you chased after a man (for the Mother”s horror lol) because he snatched a woman’s purse in front of you. With that Nigerian sprint, you got the ladies bag back. I remember all the times that you have apologized for your mistakes, and show me what true responsibility looks like. I remember when we had immigration issues and the weight of the world on your shoulders, but you would have to wear a strong face for us, despite the pressure. I remember when you arrived 2 hours early for my college play, do chat with my friends 😂😂😂. I remember all the gems that have been left behind, on how to maintain a successful and healthy marriage, even after 33 years, with the love of your life, our mother and Queen. Basically, I remember everything that makes you great, and because of this, my dream is to be big like YOU. I love you, Dad ❤️ Happy Father Day to all A publication shared from John Boyega (@johnboyega) the 21-Jun-2020 at 3:41 pm PDT

Gisele Bündchen – Tom Brady

From his side, the model has taken your account Instagram to congratulate his companion and father of their children, Tom Brady: “To all the great dads, especially to my beloved father and my beloved husband, Happy Father Day! Love, thanks for always be by my side the power supply for our family in all possible ways. Thank you for your love for us the way you do and for looking after us always and make us feel safe. We love you so much!” he said to Gisele.

Without a doubt, this father’s day will be highly remembered because of the current context, however, congratulations and best wishes are not lost, and you, how do you celebrate your father on this day?