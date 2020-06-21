Danna Paola with the colorful makeover gives an important message in favour of diversity | Instagram

Danna Paola with the colorful makeover gives an important message in favour of diversity. The beautiful singer has worn the colors of the pride month in the eyes and with strong returns, has made it clear that all people have the same rights, regardless of their orientation.

Social networks are a very important tool, especially if it is to make visible the problems that afflict our society, because through them you are in contact with each other and with the different visions of things, it is thanks to them that the Danna Paolaand it was used as a tool to share an important message.

In his last publication, through its official account of instagram, Danna Paola you have shared an important message in favour of diversity, has joined the important initiative of Doritos The Rainbowthat have made donations to associations that promote diversity.

I know that even if we can not be together physically, we are more united than ever. To promote the message of love, diversity, respect.Love is universal, everyone deserves to be loved, we all have a right to give love.

The initiative, which is now part Danna Paolapromotes diversity and tolerance towards the people of the community LGBTTTIQ, 5 years ago, and consists of kisses virtual, it is transformed into donations to the various associations that promote tolerance and visibility of this community.

And it is worth noting that in the month of June is the month of gay pride or pride montha month in which it is shown the importance of respect and tolerance towards the people of the community LGBTTTIQcontinue to fight for their rights, because despite being in full-by the year 2020, the rejection of those who are different continues.

