Van Jones still visit the three vows of a suit when the nation is grappling with the concern

Today, while the country is struggling with the death of George Floyd in the custody of the police, a growing movement of protest and a discourse on race throughout the country, that resonates in all corners of american life, Jones visited again in three voters who supported the Trump in 2016 to see how you are living this moment in history.

Scott Seitz is a democratic trade union, in the county of Trumbull, Ohio. Land and factories dominate the landscape of this industrial centre of the country, which has voted democratic in every election since 1976. However, many closures, and the emissions of the plants, especially during the second mandate of Obama, have contributed to the county of Trump in 2016.

Seitz, who voted for Obama, twice, said that the trading history of the game and the lack of commitment of the candidate of the democratic, Hillary Clinton led him to vote for the first republican.

“We democrats, and she turned around and forgot all about us,” said Van Van, in 2016. “We are what makes this world turn. We build tanks and bombs that won the wars of this country and for you to go here and we neglect it completely, we would have preferred to vote for someone rather than her. ”

Today he is very worried by the reaction of Trump before the protests and the transition to the church of San Giovanni.

“I think that he as a business man arrogant that is, without showing sympathy for the people. What he did in front of the church and forced these people to move around and the smoke bombs and tear gas, or any other thing. Just to be able to get in this point of view, and then shoot while holding the Bible with this attachment … If he is a type of religious person, says that it would have done,“ said Seitz, adding that was The last straw for many people. “

Still, Seitz says that while he has reservations, plan to vote for Trump.

“I don’t much like Biden, and I do not believe that to lead our country.” Is the support only about 10%. Trump has only about 25%,“ he said.

What could have influenced from now until November, is the vice-president Biden, because he is so concerned by the age of Biden, who believes that Biden probably will not complete his first term in office. Seitz mentioned the Senate of California, Kamala Harris, as a kind of potential that could be interested in him, but the former first lady Michelle Obama is at the top of his list of vice-presidents, even if it seems it ended with all the speculation about the political aspirations, in his diary of “Becoming” when he wrote: “And I say here directly: I am never going to apply for the position. ”

Vote Michigan Trump 2016: This is not a problem with the system, “this is a problem of ” bad cop”

Leslie Curtis is a republican of long standing, who at one time voted for the democratic party. In 2008, he supported Barack Obama, but as a black man, Curtis says he was disappointed by what he saw as the lack of attention from Obama on the issues black. Never before or after have crossed the boundaries of the party.

Today, Curtis defended the way in which Trump against the protest movement, and sees the value in his image in the church of San Giovanni.

“It is a gesture that said:” We are strong, you know that I believe in the Bible, I believe in christianity, and I simply adheriré to her and she’ll get more, “ Curtis said, and added that” it was a symbolic demonstration of strength “.

In 2016, while Trump has just won a black vote from 6% in Michigan, the support of the electorate as Curtis helped Trump to win the state with less than 11,000 votes. Since then, Curtis moved to Arizona, which will be the battleground in the November election.

Even if Curtis supports the right of people to protest, not to consider the death of Floyd as a manifestation of a broader problem with police and race.

“I had the opportunity of witnessing the abuse of power by police officers, black and white, so do not say that this is a systemic problem, in general, but I think that this problem is a bad thing.” Of course, what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy, it was sad. As a black man, it is difficult to see these things and have no emotions because of this, which leads to a reaction when you are more emotional than logical,“ he said, and added: when it says that it is a systemic take on the responsibility of the person who committed the crime. “

Voters in West Virginia, Trump: the chair in front of the protest was “proportionate”

Allen’s ‘dark shadows’ is a veteran, proud and a miner proud. In 2016, all districts of West Virginia has voted for Trump.

Shortly after the inauguration of the Trump, ‘dark shadows’ said Van Jones, that he hoped that the president not only fulfilled his promise, that he would take the coal to their country, but that his presidency would change the rules of the game for any political office.

“All of my motivation to vote for the trumpet was not because of policy, but also to the presence of Trump,” he said ‘dark shadows’. “Your kind will be the cause of political upheaval, … do you have these professional politicians, the same people that populate Capitol Hill for so long that we are so disconnected from the base.” The fact that Trump is so strange that will make people think and realize that “Oh, wait, we might lose our job if we were not the most representative.”

Today, on ‘dark shadows’ is satisfied with the story of Trump and his response to the protest movement.

“I think that what he did was not expected,” said ‘dark shadows’. “He said he supported the protest. The President, I and many others do not support is that someone takes control of a protest that is legal and does some of the things you saw on the play of the night. “

However, as an american veteran, ‘dark shadows’ condemnation of the actions of the officers, who now is accused of the death of Floyd.

“I made an oath when I enlisted in the army … and the oath is not fulfilled when you wear a uniform or what you wear”. He is still with you for life. Every time someone in a position of trust, the police, the army, or not, goes out and does something completely out of your oath, is crazy. In this case, not only is it a madness, but a fatal one. ”