This is the version of the series, Perry Mason – Film and Tv – Culture

In 1957, the actor Raymond Burr has appeared on television to become a lawyer, every week, dealing with court cases, and has posed a legal battle that, little by little was gaining the attention of the public.

“Perry Mason” is the name of this production, inspired by the literary universe of Erle Stanley Gardner, who created the character and developed around the context to do an x-ray of the company from this exercise of give-and-take, around a crime or a suspect, trying to prove his innocence.

The formula became a success and the new (before the game of the barrister and solicitor has become a key piece of the arc the dramatic of many series of it today), and forged the title of classic of the small screen, with nine seasons, and is recognized throughout the world as the hero of the evidence, that adobaba their expertise court with a bit of tension, police, and search, for get to give a dramatic tone and surprising in each case.





Perry Mason is one of the big bets of the HBO series, for the month of June.

It is said that these elements were the ones that signed the actor Robert Downey Jr (the famous Iron Man series Marvel), who from a very young age, became a fan of the series and, as fate would have it, has finished production of a new version of Perry Mason, made its debut on June 21. at 8 p. m., from HBO.

How to play something good? Ask the purists, or respectful of the original soul. The answer is not to repeat what has worked, but in search of a different tone.

In fact, the new adventure of the Mason (who is an almost direct from the same Downey Jr) followed this principle and adapted it as an adventure of time, with a researcher younger and that was not happening for your most beautiful moment in life. Someone with deep conflicts and the nuances contradictory, but kept intact his passion for the search for truth.

“Before reading the script, I had so many questions, but it was liberating to realize that it was a reinterpretation of the character, and that I would have another story to tell, I realized the great impact it could have,” he confessed in a chat with THE TIME the protagonist of the series, Matthew Rhys (mentioned in the series ‘The Americans’).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM9YfBx6CSI(/embed)

“Now we are going to meet a character that is more human, and conflict management very intense, and that’s going to be interesting for the audience”, explained Rhys.

This Perry Mason lives in the decade of years 30, not have an easy life and deals with a number of weaknesses put to the test their survival. Is separated from his wife, has suffered the ravages of a war, but it assumes a supervisory position and enjoyment in a dream world, of poverty, of power, and a lot of evil.

“This is a series with all of these elements, but also explores the characters and new aspects of the universe and a meeting with our TV,” adds Tatiana Maslany, who plays Alice, a preacher of great success that could become a character ambivalent in the dynamics of justice of Mason.

“This is something that we never saw in the original series, and I feel that it is a dance with the dark,” says Stephen Root, which enters the skin of the budget, Maynard Barnes. “I insist, nothing is easy for Perry Mason, in this new look, but all in all it has this amazing sensitivity to justice”says Rhys.

In fact, a murder unleashes other intrigues and reaffirms this portrait of a city (Los Angeles), which seems to hide very well their evil religious fervor, in the charm of the cinema or in the secrets and the dangers of easy money.

“The fascinating thing is that with Mason, we find also a portrait very well armed of every character (…). His history, his past, coupled with how the protagonist is going to try to get the maximum from the ashes”, completed the mexican actress Veronica Falcon, which in fact will have much to see on the journey between the light and the shadows of Mason.

“I play Lupe, a latina powerful that she was inspired by Florence ‘Pancho’ Barnes, a woman who, at the time, was really very, very strong and very free in your life, in your decisions and in your sexuality. Lupe is that, but is someone able to listen to others and support them (…). Perry Mason discovers this and feels connected with the power to do so,” says the Falcon.

Perry Mason is a series that does not decorate the shades of gray of human nature and, as stated by the actor John Lithgow, “exposes a very complex topic and relevant is the corruption”while for his producer, Ron Fitzgerald, it is clear that the character “may or may not have believed in the american dream, or in a particular god, but try to keep the faith in the law and in the truth,” he concludes.

ANDRÉS HOYOS VARGAS

@AndresHoy1