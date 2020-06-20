The international star of pop Anitta signing with the Warner Records

The brazilian artist of international scope Anitta just signed up with Warner Records and the official launch of their debut album in United States it will be during this year.

“I am very excited to be a part of the team of Warner Records in the united States. It is the most important moment of my career. Now I can show my art, and my culture all over the world. I’m anxious for everyone to hear my new works, which are a mixture of English and Spanish.”, said the singer.

Anitta has been busy during the quarantine, with live broadcasts on the social networks almost every day from his home in Rio de Janeiro. Kept their fans updated on the recording process and joined Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Katy Perry, David Guetta, P. Diddyand others in chat, and presentations.

“I am very excited to be expanding my relationship with Warner Music and now I’ve also signed with Warner Records in the united States.”, wrote the the singer on his Instagram announcing this new signing.