The death of the Spanish writer Carlos Ruiz Rt — News Watch

BARCELONA, SPAIN. The writer Carlos Ruiz Rt is dead at the age of 55 years as one of the most recognized Spanish authors, especially thanks to “The shadow of the wind”, a mystery novel that became a literary sensation internationally.

The writer Carlos Ruiz Rt is dead today, June 19, 2020, at the age of 55 years, at his residence in Los Angeles, the united States, because of a cancer,” the group said in a statement.

With millions of copies sold all over the world, “the shadow of the wind” contains the entire essence of the universe zafoniano”: an aura of mystery and romance, the plot labyrinthine, fantastical elements, and, above all, an allegation of a love for books and literature.

The resounding success of the novel, published in 2001, gave rise to the tetralogy of the Cemetery of the Books are Forgotten”, the magic secret library, on which rotates the series ended fifteen years later with “The maze of the spirits”.

This book completes the story that began fifteen years would make the dessert to the last great novel It, that in 2018 she has been diagnosed with cancer that past by this Friday.

“He has left us one of the best contemporary novelists, but it is still very much alive between all of us through his books,” said the Planet, in a sense, written.

It is not that a quote from the father of Daniel Sempere, the protagonist of his most famous book.

Every book, every volume you see, has a soul. The soul who wrote it and the soul of those who read it and lived and dreamed with it,” says the character when she discovers that her son in the Cemetery of the Books Forgotten.

That is the genesis of a story of suspense, set in Barcelona after the Spanish civil war (1936-1939), where Daniel Sempere seeks to unravel the mystery that surrounds the author of the book, Julian Carax.

The book was a literary sensation, with translations into more than fifty languages and has launched into the celebrity Ruiz Rt, the first devoted to literature, with works such as “Marina”.

“A tribute to literature,”

Attracted by the sales success and critical acclaim for its saganumerous audiovisual production tempted the writer of barcelona to adapt the story for the big screen, but he always refused.

“For me, these books are a tribute to literature, to the written word. Therefore, to transform the cinema or television, it would be a betrayal,” said Ruiz Rt during the presentation of “The maze of the spirits” in Barcelona in 2016.

Born in the Catalan city on the 25th of September 1964, the writer was educated in a religious school, and graduated with a degree in Information Science.

His love of literature back to his childhood, but has not decided to devote to it, until nearly thirty years, when he left his job at an advertising agency and moved to the beginning of the nineties in the united States.

His first book was in 1993, “The Prince of the Fog”, with whom he won a national prize of literature for children, and that would have been a trilogy.

In 1998 came “Marina“ the book of obligatory reading for years in the schools of Spanish, and three years after it is published “The shadow of the wind”.

The recognition came not only for the audience, but also with numerous national and international awards.

“We left one of the Spanish authors most read and admired all over the world. Carlos Ruiz Zaphon, the novelist benchmark of our era, has left an important mark in the current literature,” she wrote on twitter, the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez.

The second Planet in its press release, the farewell of the writer “will be a discreet as was his life.”

To