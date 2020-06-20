The best and worst dressed of the week

The famous leaves you see in public more and more after several weeks of imprisonment. Familiar faces like Sophie Turner or the queen Max of the Netherlands have regained their routine in this third week of June. Also Chiara Ferragni has been encouraged to make his first trip outside of Milan, in particular, to Rome, to to attract foreign tourists after the crisis of the Covid-19.

The best seven

Chiara Ferragni it has the look and more convenient to visit Rome. The entrepreneur walked through the city with a simple mono-white, and the sandals ‘ugly’ Chanel.

Chiara Ferragni is doing a tour in Italy to promote as a tourist destination

(Instagram @chiaraferragni)









Maria Fernandez-Rubiesperfect with the dress trends of the season, the mauve color and ruffles, with which to hide the belly of pregnant.

María Fernández-Rubiés with the design trend

(Instagram @mariafrubies)









Katie Holmesvery sophisticated, with a dress from the ‘midi’ white-button-down front and puff sleeves with button fastening cuffs, combined with some flat sandals and a basket of raffia fashion.

Katie Holmes with a perfect New York style

(Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com / GTRES)



















Olivia Palermo also surrenders to white with a short dress very summery look with a blazer, with patterned boxes and some of the muli-gem.

Olivia Palermo walks her dog Mr. Butler in New York

(Jose Perez / SplashNews.com / GTRES)









Max Holland with a casual look that rejuvenates you, with your white shirt with a flower detail to the shoulder. Sin fabric, that is wrinkle easily.

The queen Max of the Netherlands, in the town of Puttershoek

(Patrick van Katwijk / GTRES)









Sophie Turner has the path your pregnancy with a comfortable look consists of a cropped top and white leggings in tones of gray and a jacket of images complete with sneakers.

Sophie Turner, boasts of pregnancy in Los Angeles

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)



















Alessandra Ambrosio he knows how to give that perfect touch to a sporty look with black leggings. The model is transformed into a simple, basic shirt with a knot on the front that it is pure trend.

Alessandra Ambrosio with its sporty look from Santa Monica

(ENT / SplashNews.com / GTRES)













The three worst

Arnold Schwarzeneggerunrecognizable with a shirt with fancy multicolor and bermuda black. Attentive to their dirty clothes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, during a walk through the neighborhood in which he resides in Los Angeles

(gotpap/starmaxinc.com / GTRES)









Kylie Jenner looks like a dress of electric blue, Balmain, as if it were a t-shirt. A garment that combines with black stockings enjoying glamour to the look.

Kylie Jenner, with the design of Balmain

(Instagram @kyliejenner)



















Anabel Pantoja with a gown that has played him a trick in ‘The last supper’, where he has taught nipple. The body that she wore under design, semi-transparent, it was not of his stature.

Anabel Pantoja with the minidress black in “the last supper” of Telecinco

(Instagram @anabelpantoja00)

















