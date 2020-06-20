Tennis | First big low of the US Open: Halep is removed from the tournament

One of lime and another of sand. That is what is giving the currently the US Open after each day on the calendar. Although last Monday Chris Widmaier, director of communications for the USTA, has confirmed to ESPN that the Grand Slam u.s. will be held on the scheduled dates (from 31 August to 13 September), this Tuesday, the organization of the tournament has received a hard setback in his list of units.

Is Simona Halep, world number 2 in the WTA ranking, that in the face of severe constraints intended to impose the US Open to check the possible infection of the COVID-19 in full pandemic has decided not to participate in the next edition of the tournament. The tennis has been confirmed for the central Romanian Pro Tv, so the calendar will only be composed of tournaments on the european tour, the waiver is in the united States to play in China, the two major outbreaks of the epidemic at the global level.

“Certainly I have big doubts about being in such conditions. Not only because we are in a pandemic, but also with the risk of the trip, the quarantine, and the changes that may occur in the course of a tournament may require. I know that the organizers and sponsors want you to play tournaments, and many players are going through difficult times, but it is a personal decision that we must take. It is important to understand that everyone has different needs, and that we need to make the best decision for our health and career,” he recently explained Halep in The New York Times, a few words that already presagiaban the possibility of abandoning the US Open. And what will happen with the other stars in doubt, Djokovic and Nadal? Halep was the first to shake the tree…