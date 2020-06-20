Larissa Manoela enjoys fitness with her boyfriend and enchants the web: “Lindos”

The couple spoke on social media

Larissa Manoela and her boyfriend, Leo Cidade, left their followers sighing on Thursday afternoon (18).

The cute couple enchanted the web by posting a record on Instagram enjoying fitness and romantic moment. After all, a couple who trains together stays together.

“It is not a dream, it is reality! @leocidade trained with me and @quarentrainerdb hojeeeeee. It was sensational. Congratulations on the willpower, love. It was very good! ”, She wrote in the caption.

The click received more than 557 thousand likes on the social network.

“As soon as it is good, one animates the other”, commented a follower, encouraging the couple to always train together. “Couple over there in fitness, huh,” wrote another person.