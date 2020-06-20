Jessica Chastain will produce series based on the thriller “he and She” | Jessica Chastain| Ellen DeGeneres | Show

The nominated for an Oscar for ‘the dark night’ and ‘The Help’, Jessica Chastainobtained the rights to the book For Him And For Her Alice Feeney, which will be adapted for television. The american actress has acquired the rights through his company Freckle Movie and will be executive producer.

For Him And For Her it tells the story of the detective british Jack Harper and reader of the BBC news Anna Andrews, whose paths cross for the first time after her divorce, when a woman is killed in her hometown. Anna is reluctant to cover the case, and Jack suspected his involvement, until it becomes itself the suspicion being investigated for murder.

“The last three years have been a whirlwind of wonderful, and I’m still pinching myself,” said Feeney. “I am very excited to be working with Jessica Chastain, Kristen Field, and the team’s Content. I like what you have planned for For Him And For Her and I can’t wait to see Anna Andrews and Jack Harper has brought to life on the screen”.

This is the second time that one of the novels of Feeney is selected for the tv. His debut novel ‘sometimes I lie, is currently in production at Fox, taking as the producers of Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros., The famous star of ‘Buffy the vampire slayer’, Sarah Michelle Gellar, will be the protagonist.