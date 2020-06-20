Jason Mraz is donating the proceeds of his new album for social justice, The Century of Torreon

Jason Mraz has a new album and we all want to buy and love. But did not earn a penny with it.

The musician winner of two Grammy awards, has promised to donate all the proceeds from the sales and streams of their album reggae Look for the Good (including the feed rate of 250 thousand dollars) to groups working for equality and racial justice.

“This is bigger than me,” said Mraz The Associated Press from his home in southern California. “Now the CD itself has a purpose. The recording can actually serve.”

The money will go to Black Lives matter, the San Diego Young Artists Music Academy, RISE San Diego, a grassroots Project of the Law, the Centre for Policy Initiatives, and the Equal Justice Initiative.

“For me, this is my banner in the month of march. This is me putting my body and my music and my name in game to say “I support this movement, and this progress towards a more equitable and just world,'” said Mraz.

Look for the Good was launched last Friday, the day of Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the united States. Mraz also promised to make donations for progressive groups every year on this date.

“I have made many anonymous donations and that is wonderful, but I also want to inspire other business leaders and music leaders to do the same,” he said.

The album of 12 songs, was recorded last summer, but it was rather prescient to include uplifting messages of unity and solidarity. “Something about reggae says, ‘you are welcome here” or “this is for all the world,'” said Mraz.

The album includes the theme that Is a collaboration with the actress Tiffany Haddish, who raps in English, “we will march until our voices are heard.”

In another song, Mraz sings: “we are Born for love and not for hate/we Can decide our destiny.”

The roots of the album go back to the year in which the president, Donald Trump came to the White House, and has acquired greater importance with the death of George Floyd, the hands of the police last month in Minneapolis.

“For me, it began with the election of 2016, which gave me the feeling of a change and a loss of power and the emergence of a kind of ugliness that still persists in the united States,” said the musician.

“2020 is an election year, so that is really what led us to say, ‘hey, 2020 will be a year committed. There will be the debate, things are going to happen, who knows what, but we need to be prepared with a bit of music positive,” he added.

To make the album, Mraz has teamed up with producer Michael ben goldwasser, founder of the independent reggae label Easy Star Records, who has also done remixes for Kelly Clarkson, and Janelle Monae. The music of Mraz has often drawn to reggae, but ben goldwasser said that it makes sense to make an album that shows many faces of the music.

“The things that Jason wants to sing often have a sense, like reggae. The ambition of Jason is to create a better world and to denounce social problems and how we can improve on them,” said ben goldwasser.

“I think of reggae as a music with a message,” added ben goldwasser. “Jason (is this your intent or not) can be a great channel for people to discover music is important and wonderful, but also important messages”.

Mraz is best known for his successful 2008 I’m Yours.