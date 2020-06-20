Documentary about Álvaro Castaño and the HJCK, by Snail – Cinema and Tv – Culture

In the decade of the “Bogotazo” (40), and in a very different country today, Álvaro Castaño Castillo came up with to create a station culture: the HJCK.

“It was a devastated country, desmadrado, mad, and dad thought that the culture has given the wings and filled with the spirit. He, like don Quixote, and five friends, as their Sanchos, has fought against the windmills of the managers to tell them what they were going to advertise on a station with the works of Schubert and Mozart,” says Pilar

Brown, presenter and fashion expert, and the daughter of Alvaro Castaño Castillo, founder of the HJCK, of which we celebrate this year the centenary.

This story, as well as the love of his parents (his mom was Gloria Valencia, known as the first lady of television) and the transport is from the culture, you see the 15 of June at 10 p. m. in Álvaro Castaño, for the immense majority,” the documentary that will be Snail.

Alessandro Angulo, the manufacturer, explains that the project was born more than a year ago. “I have an obsession for the file, and the analysis of HJCK, I spoke with Gonzalo Cordoba, president of Caracol Televisión, and I suggested to him to do something,” he says.

So it began this documentary in which the Angle found another obsessive, and saves the recordings as the greatest treasure. “Álvaro Castaño was going with her recorder for the whole side, which is the reason why it was armando file so wonderful to HJCK”, shown below.

(Also read: 100 years of Álvaro Castaño and the vast minority)

In this project he worked with Mario Jursich, in research, and Paul Cataño, as a director. Both as a Pillar Brown agreed that the life of Alvaro Castaño is inseparable from the Glory of Valencia.

Both of them created the universe, HJCK, but also television programs memorable as “the Letter from Columbia’ and ‘Naturalia’, whose motto was ” the story of the animals and the animals in the story’.

Álvaro Castaño was going with her recorder for the whole side, which is the reason why it was armando file so wonderful to HJCK

“I am the daughter of a lady who was like a fairy godmother, which came in a magic box (television), a woman mind-blowing, and a man, intellectual, a lover of music; my parents were friends of Jorge Rojas, Eduardo Carranza, Álvaro Mutis, Gabriel García Márquez, Lucia Bosè and Luis Miguel Dominguin, among others,” says Pilar Brown, who recalls that when Mutis has visited the house of Castaño Valencia could not miss the juice curuba or the pandeyuca.

Everyone who eats this documentary, which recounts how this couple traveled the world to bring the documentary eco-friendly here have been long before their arrival in the country the channels payments with these contents, forming different generations.

“The booklets he has written the dad and mom to tell the viewers about the importance of taking care of the seas, as well as the icebergs and whales. All lived with passion, feel in the veins, and, in addition, they fought for the station guide line and pay to the employees,” continues Pilar.

(It may be of interest: ‘Sumercé’: the farmers ‘ struggle to save the wilderness)

He adds that when he started looking for the material for the documentary, he pulled the cards from his father and, through those letters, and again he felt his “wonderful way of writing. There are cards with Mutis, with Gabo, with so many fantastic characters. It was impressive to their ability to describe through words.”

For Angulo, Álvaro Castaño is part of the “great colombian who were born in the decade of the 20 (painters, writers, architects, engineers), a great generation that changed the country, we travelled when it was so difficult and they learned two and three languages not in courses, but with the dictionaries”.

All lived with passion, feel in the veins, and, in addition, they fought for the station guide line and pay the employees

He adds that Brown “it was, without a doubt, one of the initiators of the economy of orange in the country, a strange man, nice, cool, a dandy in bogota”. And Pillar, says: “the Father has always been elegant, to the right, he said that a knight did not run, but walked fast.”

With him, she has learned fashion. “She told Me that without fashion, there is no history, and he loved it; he knew of Greek mythology, of Rome, of the events of the world. My daughters Mary and Barbara, and my niece Manuela learned a lot of things in his wonderful library, because dad spoke to them about Gandhi, Octavio Paz, Truman Capote, Jacques Cousteau…”.

He inherited his love for poetry“, and my mom, the passion for the music,” he continues.

For the Corner it is important that the documentary will tell the new generations, as was this man, who loved to listen and learn. “Even if he is not, this production is a long conversation with this character that discovers an educated man, funny, who has always wanted to learn and that is generated every day. I think that is because he has lived so much of it. I would like that the new generations learn from his push.

On the 9th of August, 2016, Álvaro Castaño Castillo disappeared. Two years later, Pilar was handed over to president Juan Manuel Santos, the sound archive of the HJCK, commissioning him to create his or her care.

Pilar Brown loses his parents every day, and still it is necessary to “see my dad in his garden, which houses the graves of his dogs, Gaspar and Venvenuto, which he loved so much.

Where and when?

15 June, at 10 p. m., by Canal Caracol.

CULTURE

THE TIME