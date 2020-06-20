Dead animals and abandoned zoo

The ravages of the pandemic of COVID-19 you can hear it. For the shows, different places like zoos, have closed their doors, but, unfortunately, are not the best conditions for the animals that live there to be healthy and have food.

This happens in the zoo of the Palace of la Magdalena, in Santander, Spain, where, through photos and videos, many users have reported on social networks, the terrible conditions in which the animals are.

In the video you can see animals such as sea lions who do not have access to the water, or a seal, very sloppy in a pond of dirty water.

We also see the animals wrapped in plastic bags or dead bodies floating in the water, while others may appreciate the fungus on their skins.

For this reason, hundreds of people and foundations against animal abuse have asked that we close the zoo permanently.