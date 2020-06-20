Danna Paola is wearing mini shorts and the long hair on instagram

Danna Paola it is one of the celebrities that more had recourse to the the social network to entertain their millions of fans during this quarantine.

It’s been worn in instagram showing in a bikini while it takes the sunin addition, it has adopted the new app TikTok as one of the favourites to make it fun video and the challenges, which have called the attention of his followers for fun, and above all, by how beautiful it looks in all of them.



Photo: Instagram @dannapaola

In their post on the social network, Danna has also performed amazing songs and created interesting challenges, always accompanied by one of her favorites, minishorts, we like to show off their tanned and shapely legs.

The mini shorts have become one of the clothing preferred by the mexican singer, so very much.



Photo: Instagram @dannapaola

In many of his public appearances, Danna is never tired of showing off your figure, the hand of the mini-shorts, with countless styles, from the most casual to the most sophisticated.

This time she opted for a pair in a neutral tone, the led in the company of a sweatshirt oversize color purple and the long hair and pick up with a half tail.

And the truth that the fame of Danna Paola has grown to such a level that the reactions that your posts produce are always positive. In the same way, it has become a flagship of youth fashion, because, even if it seems that some unique pieces like jewelry or handbags, is always worth an easy and unobtrusive style to enhance their natural beauty.

On everything stays connected with his fans, as he always shows a bit of your world, even when you have never the past times of depression of the funniest videos in the company of your puppy.

