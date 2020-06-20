Claudia Leitte remembers live fans with charming rehearsal: “Feminine power”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Preparing her followers for a new live, Claudia Leitte released a photo on her Instagram this Friday afternoon (19). In it, the muse appears showing all her good shape and gave something to talk about.

“On the 10th of July, I will do a LIVE on my channel, at 7:30 pm, to celebrate my 40. Just thinking about it, my soul is like in the photos: sensual, exotic and hot, with all the feminine power! Eita! ”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

“Let the games begin because it was all preparation so far! Ps. This is not training, it is faith! And faith brings abundant self-esteem! Thank you! You’re welcome! ps2. I am wearing a sweatshirt and there is a child’s path and a toy everywhere … yes! ”, She continued.

“A prototype of the fantasy island! PS3. I’m still a kitten. PS4. Respect my last days at 30. Bye ”, finished.