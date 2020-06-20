Brunna Gonçalves posts backstage video of choreography and shocks fans

Ludmilla’s wife delighted followers on social media

Brunna Gonçalves impressed her followers after posting a video behind the scenes doing an impressive choreography. Ludmilla’s wife announced that the full video with the details of the dance is on YouTube.

“AIU NEW VIDEO ON THE CHANNEL! I’m very happy that you enjoyed the dance video that I posted yesterday and decided to release the making for you. And in the video, I tell you why I recorded this choreography. Were you curious? The channel link is in the bio! Then come back here and tell me what you think❤️ ”.

Recently, Brunna Gonçalves known for being Ludmilla’s wife also showed her talent as an accomplished dancer.

The brunette made a video to show her choreography created for the song “Fala Baixinho” by Kiaz X Nith and impressed the crowd with her very Brazilian swing and creating content doing what she likes, dancing a lot for the fans.