An improvement in income will make the journey that much have dreamed, I said to Josie Diez Canseco

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: Your social life and your friendships are renewed, bringing novelties to your life, today you meet someone that you will conquer and you will fill your expectations and sentimental. An improvement in income will make the journey that you dreamed but didn’t expect, today and you can start making plans. The number of successes, 5.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: Your romantic problems will be solved easier than you thought, you will begin to enjoy more the understanding and stability that will make you think of a compromise that is more formal. You feel tired, and your responsibilities seem heavier loads, today you will work at a very slow pace, and then you’ll be able to recover the lost time. The number of successes, 14.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: I remember an illusion that is not carried out will fill you with nostalgia, today, that you will get with that person, your response will exceed your expectations, there will be romance. The opportunity to make a significant acquisition will be presented with a contingency, the money that you need, you can get through a loan. The number of successes, 6.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: A day of debates, which will produce a large emotional toll, today, your patience will be put to the test and you pass, after the bad time, and your reward will be the love and repentance of the person loved. It will be very undecided about which investment you should make today, not to take a decision, discuss the options for not to make mistakes. The number of successes, 17.

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: After a long period of time, you can enjoy a day of great harmony and good communication, today we will begin to overcome the drawbacks that you had recently in your relationship. You tranquilizarás with regard to unforeseen expenditures that they do not know how to deal with extra income unexpected will come at the most opportune time. The number of successes, 6.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: You meet someone and have chemistry right away, you can communicate very well and share the concerns of the intellectuals, you will fall deeply and match. You will have a lot of energy and enthusiasm to go forward with your personal projects, for now, nothing can come between your goals and you. The number of successes, 3.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23. 22 OCT.: The routine is deteriorating your relationship, you need to recover from the excitement, surprise your partner with something sensual and romantic, and the positive changes will begin immediately. You feel insecure today, and your work may suffer paralysis, focus on the project that received the best feedback, you back your good mood and confidence. The number of successes, 12.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: Is not to show what you feel really the thing that makes you doubt your partner, your love, trying to be more communicative and your relationship will be more harmonious and stable, it depends on things to improve, as you want to. You left your excessive prudence, will take the initiative and succeed, today it has become the leader of your work group. The number of successes, 8.

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: A feeling of loneliness can make you feel uncomfortable, it is an emotional situation that will happen, but to take the opportunity to review your affective life, you’ll be able to realize what you missed and what you can improve. Today, the stress is slow, raises your persistent character, not paralices, if you take decisions in a hurry, you’ll have everything under control. The number of successes, 1.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: You’ll be very sensitive and you may misunderstand what your partner says or does, and making the wrong decisions, slow down, and to postpone any important conversation for when you’re more calm. You will have a great triumph of the work that opens up new opportunities, with the possibility of travel abroad, your professional life will be a radical change, starting today. Number of the success, 22.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: A small family of conflict will allow you to realize that your partner supports you and is on your side when you need it, today you feel loved and protected. You will be able to negotiate better conditions and more time to repay the debt that is causing a lot of problems. The numbers of success, 18.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: You will feel attracted to someone who takes life cheerfully, and to avoid the responsibility, but shall be liable to the reason, and out of trouble. Move, search, contact, submit the documents to all the sites that interest you, today, everything you favor to find a job that meets your expectations. The number of successes, 12.

JOSIE DIEZ CANSECO

