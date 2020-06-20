United and Inter are in negotiations to extend the loan of Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez, will remain for a season at Inter
That the Boy Wonder always remains in Series, juanáticos. The Manchester United and the Inter Milan you would be in negotiations to extend the loan Alexis Sanchez with the the nerazzurri for more than a season.
Despite the fact that the linjuries of the peroneal tendon, it has not stopped that Alexis shine in Inter, both teams would look to extend the contract for another yearaccording to Sky Sports and the chilean will not have the relationship with the Uk in the next month.
In this first year of the loan, Alexis Sanchez was only able to play in 17 games and scored a goal, for the injury that he had, from the beginning of October until January of this year.
