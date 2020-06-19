Three movies for the lovers of the drama – Culture

The columbian director Juan David White, the audiovisual producer of the TIME, offers these securities, among the many that are in the payment platform to watch movies, which now offers ELTIEMPO.COM.

Like every week, today we bring you many recommendations of movies to the holiday. On this occasion, three dramas that you can’t miss it.

‘The client’ (The Salesman, 2016)

This tape of the iranian Asghar Farhadi has won the The Oscar for the best foreign language film in 2017.

Focuses on Emad and Rana, a couple of actors who arrive in a new apartment in Tehran. Frog suffers an attack while in the shower that leaves her unconscious and in the hospital.

From then on, the story takes us through the journey of this couple, after an event like this, to the point of creating a comparison between the trauma he suffers after the attack and desire for revenge of her boyfriend trying to find the person responsible.

You should see this film…

If you think that revenge is sweet, and bitter If you are interested to see how is it expressed this conflict in a couple

‘Ash is pure white’ (2018)

This film tells the story of Qiao, a woman who is completely in love with the Bin, a head of the mafia in Datong.

With this context, and after a shootout between gangs of criminals, Qiao ends up in jail. It takes several years in the life of both until they can be reunited, but they crash with the reality, that has changed.

This is a tape that explores all the nuances of falling in love through time framed in this bubble of crime.

You should see this film…

If you are one that believes that love, truth, does not have limits. If intrigue as the sensations in the mind of a criminal.

Pauline (2015)

Finally, this is the part of Latin america, chaired by argentina’s Santiago Mitre. Recounts the life of a lawyer who, after that go to work in a rural area, he suffered an episode of sexual abuse.

Windows, of course, the fact of being in a moment like this and exposes the research of Pauline to find the people responsible, and also like the role of the family and people close to you can become a stone in the road.

You should see this film…

If you like the suspense in connection with the drama of the stories. If you want to deepen the concept of social justice.

See each of these four films would cost between 5,000 and 10,000 pesos.

