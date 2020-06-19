‘The Politician, the return full of sex and betrayal in the trailer for the second season – Video

Ryan Murphy, begins a fierce election campaign in the second installment of ‘the Political’, which will be broadcast June 19 on Netflix.

The first season of ‘the Political’ is only to serve as a story about the origins of the protagonist, Payton Hobart, an ambitious young guy who has emulated the strategies of Frank Underwood from the classrooms of the institute. To achieve his end, this batch of episodes seemed to promise a second season, more complete and fairwith an authentic public office, as a reward, if Payton is able to overcome its veteran competitor.

The advance of the second season of the series created by Ryan Murphy takes us out of the hand of the young, aspiring senator, but it also shows a counter that prepares the opposite side. Between the two there will be double agents, to enjoy sex and a strong battle in front of the camerasthat will be distributed in eight episodes that will land on Netflix on Friday, June 19.

From that moment on, we will see, once again, Ben Platt in the skin of Payton, accompanied by Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, David Corenswet and Gwyneth Paltrow. For his part, Bette Midler and Judith Light give life to the opponents, the policies of the protagonistthat demonstrate that they have the same vitality that young people face.