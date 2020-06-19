The Circus of the Sun Research

The application to be able to see in the audience Quest shows of the Circus of the Sun (Cirque du Soleil VR) is already on sale at a price of 6.99€. As those that already existed for other platforms, was developed by Felix & Paul Studios, specialists in immersive experiences that can be found in the shop of Oculus (Jurassic World, Gyms and even one about Barack and Michelle Obama).

While the application itself on Steam is free and the contents are acquired as the Dlc, the Search includes a series of shows: Through the Masks, Luzia, Dreams, Or, Kà-the battle inside, to the Inside of the box Kurios and Joy, a spark of light. The company’s alternative circus canadian tour, with some of their shows around the world, but you are always concerned that those who do not have the opportunity to attend the live can get to know their work through recordings or films. The creation of these virtual experiences are a step in that direction. Cirque du Soleil VR the line blurs between the stage and the audience, putting its users in a universe never seen before.

Through the Masks, Luzia offers an experience that combines the light, the rain, and spirituality. Drams Or takes place in an underwater universe where beings amphibians do all kinds of stunts. Acrobats, jugglers, and mechanisms of steampunk mixed in the Inside of the box of Kurios. In KÀ: The Battle Within us will be the witness of a battle between two rival clans that face each other in a furious and overwhelming pain of performing dizzying stunts. The most recent experience, for the moment, is the one dedicated to one of the most successful shows of the Circus of the Sun: the Joy of living.