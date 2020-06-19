So the look of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner without makeup just got up

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner shocked their followers by posing without makeup from the privacy of your home.

The member of the Kardashian clan Jenner published the images that appear next to its mother in bed, leaving to see its natural beauty, and announce their new collection of pyjamas.

“I get up, I exercise, and I wear pyjamas new every day LOL, so I had to make the best and most comfortable pajamas and clothes to lounge with desnates. Our new Collection Summer Sleeping reminds me of our cotton collection, but elastic,” revealed the famous entrepreneur.

It is one of the few times that Kris and Kim were shown to the natural, even if it is clear that it was a curling iron tabs and a bit of brightness, but was surprised at the pose, so simple and it took thousands of flattery.

“It’s good to be natural should look like this more often”, “I don’t need no make-up is fabulous”, “like father, like son, that the divine” two”, as Kris and Kim’s beautiful I admire”, and “very beautiful, and the leather is so divine have”, were some of the reactions in the network.

