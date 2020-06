The muse did not skimp on sensuality and left her followers amazed by the click

On the afternoon of Thursday (18), Mulher Melão completely attracted the eyes of her followers by posting an unusual click on her Instagram profile.

On record, the muse appeared in a paradisiacal setting, wearing a pink bikini and impressing with all her good form.

In less than an hour, the record shared by Renata Frisson received more than 71 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and friends.