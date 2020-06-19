Lewis Hamilton is devastated by the death of the dog Coconut

2020-06-19 17:00:05

Lewis Hamilton has been left devastated by the death of his beloved Coconut after the bulldog in six years to a heart attack in his home.

The dog Lewis Hamilton is dead.

The star of the Formula 1, a 35-year-old has been left devastated by the death of his beloved Coconut after the bulldog in six years to a heart attack in his home.

Lewis, who also has a bulldog Roscoe, wrote on Instagram: “last Night, around 9 p. m., my beautiful girl Coco is dead at his home with family at his side. His little heart gave, we believe it was a heart attack. I Tried to bring it back to life, but it was useless. It was the best day, happier than I had seen in a long time. Was a dog so special, is born with so many problems and I feel very lucky to have adopted Her breeder said that she was going to have to humiliate her, since they could not afford all the things that you would need in order to survive, has lived through many things in order to become the dog, inflatable and lazy that was.

“On his last day, we shared a special time together to play that I will never forget. I will miss your snoring and how happy he always was to me. I was only 6 years old, healthy and happy. Of course, my heart is broken, but I Hope that he is in a better place with my aunt Diane. I wanted to share with you and to thank those who have loved and cared for her. #coconut #restinpeace (sic) “.

The famous friends of Lewis flocked to social media to share their condolences, and Kris Jenner wrote: “I’m sorry Lewis … We love you!” and Tom Brady by posting emojis of the heart, along with the “RIP”.

The volunteer organization, the Black Jaguar-White Tiger shared a sweet story of Coco, writing: “I’m sorry brother. A beautiful memory that I had with it was carry it from the parking area to the suite we got at the Austin Grand Prix 3 years ago. In the first place, he walked, then, I had to charge the battery, and all on the track followed the example, to a nod, as if he were a general. Now he is playing with my sons in heaven brother…. @lewishamilton “.

Keywords: Lewis Hamilton, Coco

Return the feed