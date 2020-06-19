Kendall Jenner is the latest of her sisters to collaborate with Kylie Cosmetics

SHOWBIZ • 19-Jun-2020 – 11:10 AM

There was to wait six years, but it seems that the long-awaited collaboration of Kylie Jenner with her sister Kendall in your cosmetic brand is finally just around the corner, and in view of this week, she shared a preview of the packaging of your collection shared through Snapchat.

In reality, the two young people have joined forces on many occasions in the professional field. Being the youngest of the Kardashian clan, and they age very similar-in less than two years, before his public was very similar and came to create together fashion collections of novels for the youth.

With the passage of time, their careers were growing apart, while Kendall has been consolidated as one of the most requested models of the moment, and his little sister is starting to build his empire Kylie Cosmetics, who has amassed a fortune of about $ 900 million.

One of the marketing strategies of the entrepreneur, which is based on collaborating regularly with various members of his family: from his previous step-sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner, or her ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Each makeup collection was inspired by the theory on the personal tastes of every woman, and every type of makeup is usually racking usually.

Until now, the only one that have had one of their eye shadow and lipstick was Kendall. Last January, commented on the program of Ellen DeGeneres, who had begun to work on her own line of products, but adding that they were taking all the time necessary to be at the height of the expectations.

“We have not yet done anything together. I am the last sister left, or the last member of the family, I think… Before I had a contract with another brand of makeup, but now I am free and I can do it. We’re going to do it big, because I am of their blood,” said Kendall in that moment.