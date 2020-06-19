Geisy Arruda gives followers a “good night” with an unusual selfie before bed

The influencer exuded natural beauty in the click

Geisy Arruda, as always, never lets Twitter followers sleep early. At dawn on Thursday (18), the muse left the crowd drooling.

Geisy took fans by surprise by posting a new selfie before bed, posing stunning in her red “pajamas” and showing off her natural beauty by appearing completely without makeup or any luxurious production, fans were simply mesmerized by the beauty of the muse.

Tem um 💗 na ninha testa. pic.twitter.com/3FVO283vzC — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) June 18, 2020

Recently, Geisy Arruda made the fans happy and left everyone up at dawn on Tuesday (16) on her Instagram profile.

The model squandered self-esteem in a new homemade click, where she showed her good shape in a white outfit beyond luxury. In the caption, the muse joked: “ Showing off, where am I showing off!”, She wrote.