Died, the actor Ian Holm in the lord of the Rings – the Movie and the Tv – Culture

Ian Holm is what is known as a as years. Always saw him as an older person in his early films, but his work on the screen showed a certain playfulness, the strength, and also a tenderness which is very interesting.

The English actor famous for his role as Bilbo Bolsón in the movie ‘the lord of the rings’embody the tenderness and tension of one of the most beloved characters of the literary work of J. R. R. Tolkien, but he’s done much more in order to be a part of the history of contemporary cinema.

“It is with great sadness we have to inform you that the actor sir Ian Holm, has passed away this morning at the age of 88 years. Died peacefully in hospital with his family. Charming, cosy and with a huge talent, he will be missed enormously guilty”, has revealed his agent the newspaper ‘The Guardian’. Holm had parkinson’s disease.

The british actor was nominated for an Oscar as best supporting actor for his performance in the drama “Chariots of fire”in recognition of having developed a career in the theatre, which has achieved great awards.

In fact, he was awarded by queen Elizabeth II as a commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1990 and knighted in 1998.

But it is considered as a powerful reminder of his work in ‘Alien: the eighth passenger’ as Asha robot that triggers the conflict of the famous film of science fiction, and horror, which, of course, was to become a successful series.

In addition, have you seen “From Hell” with Johnny Depp and ‘The aviator ‘with Leonardo Di Caprio.

He has participated in “The fifth Element” with Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich, and has worked in the ‘Brazil’ of his friend, Terry Gilliam, and he saw in the universe of Tolkien in a special appearance in the film of The hobbit, as Bilbo already of age.

