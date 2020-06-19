Confirms Gwen Stefani will be in the new season of “The Voice”

After some time of absence in the famous talent show “The Voice”the singer Gwen Stefani it will be in the new season of the contest; the famous was very excited to start this production.

In the new issue of the chain of television NBCit will also be John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton, who will have the responsibility of choosing the best entries presented on the famous stage.

The singer he began to participate in this project, the seventh edition, but, after the completion of the television program, the production has decided to integrate the artist Nick Jonas, of the famous has been for two seasons.

Gwen Stefani returns to “The Voice”

Through its official account of Instagram, the singer and american singer-songwriter known for his millions of fans that will be in the fall when you start the program by hand, and then, waiting to go to the forum of the project, in addition to having the opportunity to reconnect with colleagues and friends.

“I can’t wait! Is new in this chair iconic”. Wrote.

NBC also reported the news of the new season, even if it has not yet revealed how it will be a new dynamic, due to social distancing from the virus of the disease of Covid-19.

The interpreter of “Cool” you need to find the best voices to compete with the other colleagues, because the famous has enjoyed appreciated in previous seasons of the great talent that they had every participant, because the only thing they want is to motivate the participants to realize their dreams, and what’s better on the stage of “The Voice”.

In the program of the song were also involved famous artists such as: Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson and Joe Jonas, who in one of the editions exploded against a competitor, after having changed the text of the song “Gently”.

The romance of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The singer of 50 years of age, has given a new chance at love and I found it to Shelton, who became a great friend of the famous, because he so made known in the touching greeting birthday that the artist dedicates to her boyfriend.

On several occasions, the famous was questioned about his wedding plans, for the place on Entertainment Tonight announced that the couple is still not in a hurry to get married, because of the situation that is happening in the world, so that these projects are now in the background, now enjoying the solid relationship you have formed.