With a Plunging Neckline, Clarissa Molina Apologized for Her Views of Racism in the Dominican Republic

Dominican Clarissa Molina clarified her comments on racism by receiving harsh criticism while boasting her beauty

One of the hosts of El Gordo and La Flaca, Clarissa Molina, does not stop wasting beauty left and right. In this opportunity, the spectacular Dominican took some photos with a copper-colored jumpsuit that had a neckline that reached to the middle of the body and part of her “bosom” could be seen, which heated up the social networks.

But the most important thing was not that, but the host wanted to clarify a comment she made on the television program, which dictated: “… that happens in my country every day. ” Many of the viewers and followers attacked her, believing that she was referring badly to people in her native Dominican Republic.

“Honestly I did NOT mean what was understood, you know me and my words have been misinterpreted; What I referred to was the ‘unjust acts’ that are experienced there day by day. I want to make it clear to you that I am 100% Dominican, I love my land, my people, our culture, and although I do not reside there I live very aware of what is happening. It is not a secret for anyone that the Dominican Republic, like many countries, is, unfortunately, a victim of racism and we suffer unjust acts … ”, were part of the words that Clarissa wrote on her Instagram account.

Rarely has she seen the former Miss Nuestra Belleza Latina 2016 and Univision presenter involved in controversy and perhaps, for that reason she decided to speak immediately after receiving some criticism for her words. In any case, Clarissa Molina is still a charismatic woman who falls in love with everyone with her simplicity, humility, and beauty.