The first great figure that is low of the US Open, for fear of the coronavirus

It will be a US Open, the atypical, which will be held in 2020. While more of a tennis player, especially the best positioned in the ranking, have raised the voice, have preferred the deletion of the circuit to be controlled throughout the coronavirus, there are others who look forward to the opportunity to return to the slopes.

Time missed the name of the first major figure brought in a Grand Slam american: Simona Halep. The Romanian tennis player prefers to take care of your state of health and has confirmed that it will not be a part of the U. s. Open in 2020, stressing that his gaze is set to the return of the european tour, which will take place after the tournament americans.

Halep, the current number two in the world, has decided to take a step in a company and you plan to enter more players, in the midst of constant criticism that they have received the various leaders of tennis to take care of the economic interests over the health of the players.





Simona is without a doubt one of the main representatives of the WTA and the box, the girls received a hard blow, without the participation of one of their mejoress exponents. The Romanian 28 years old, already has two Grand Slams under his belt, even if in the U. s. Open his best performance will be signed in 2015, where it reached the semi-finals.

In this year he has had a start to the season decent, but the world number two if you should keep in your favorites. See the options that Simona Halep was able to win the title in New York?