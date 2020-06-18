The coastal Elites: the new HBO series as a satire of quarantine, from Coronavirus

HBO has confirmed that the production of “Coastal Elite“, a satire comedy with the quarantined by a Coronavirus as the central axis.

Will be the protagonist Sarah Paulson (America Horror Story), Dan Levy (Schitt”s Creek), Issa Rae (Not sure), Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus), and Kaitlyn Dever (Inconceivable). The series will show the characters deal with the social and political consequences of the pandemic coronavirus.

Through a statement, a representative for HBO said: “The “elite coast” explore the politics is deeply divided our world and the “universal search of the human connection”. Coastal Elite will be present characters who live in New York or Los Angeles”.

This new series has been produced and recorded completely remotely in quarantine. It will be presented as a series of confessionals of the five protagonists.

Still not confirmed the date of the premiere of the concrete, but it has been announced that will be broadcast on HBO in the month of September of this year.