The boot of Lionel Richie triumphs in crisis-Covid-19

The company, which at the beginning seemed of small entrepreneurs, has become a giant of the house of health

A few years ago, the singer Lionel Richie he believed in a small start that offers medical services through an application, however, the celebrities would have never imagined that their investments millions of dollars profit in a short period of time.

Lionel and Jeb Bush, their faith, and part of their money in “Cure”, an entrepreneurial project that you bet on the services of health in the digital age, but their dreams to see it grow your investment came sooner than expected with the health crisis from the new coronavirusas hundreds of people not to go out of the house and was in need of a service that them doctors, medicine and everything necessary to take care of their own health.

(AFP)

According to the finance section of CNBC, the new company provides a health care service similar to Uber, which has generated a wave of growing demand. “From the month of January, the home visits have increased by 33% and the appointments of telemedicine have increased by 8,000%. On Tuesday, the Heal was ranked number 13 in the list of Interfering 50 2020 CNBC,” reported the site.

Medical care has a duration of half an hour and the health professionals, who are accompanied by an assistant and the required equipment to give good service, from the ecg blood tests.

If this outside little, to "Heal" offers services of psychological assistance for those who suffer from depression, anxiety, among other ailments.

“Heal has raised $ 100 million in venture capital. The major investors of the company, there is Faithfulness, justice Breyer Capital, Paul Jacobs (current president of Heal, and the chairman and CEO of Qualcomm ), the ANGER, the Capital, the Trans-Pacific Technology Fund, Lionel Richie and the U.S. ambassador Jamie McCourt. Jeb Bush is also an investor and member of the board of directors”.

Lionel Richie is a famous singer of the ' 80s, whose song "All night long" was one of the most important of his career. The famous dad of Sofia Richie (ex Scott Disick), Nicole Richie (businesswoman, and friend of Paris Hilton), and miles Brockman Richie.