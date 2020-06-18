Tearfully, Lele Pons Reveals Her Unknown Side: “Internet Hates Me”

The Venezuelan is a victim of “bullying”

Several weeks ago Lele Pons released a documentary on digital platforms in which he revealed that he suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Tourette Syndrome and depression and although many people have shown their support and empathy for this situation, She considers that the number of people who attack and criticize her is much greater.

The Venezuelan woman tearfully revealed that although on the outside she appears to be a happy young woman, the reality is very different, since it is extremely difficult for her not to take into account the opinion of others and that she is not affected by the negative comments she receives daily in the numerous publications that he shares through his social networks.

“Since I was little I have always been an easy target because I do not defend myself and over time it is increasing. They can say “she is ugly”, “she is Latina”, “she is that”, “she is this”, do you know why? because Lele Pons is not going to answer you. You can throw stones at me and I’m not going to say anything because that’s the way I am. But it hurts, it hurts a lot. I think the internet hates me, but I do nothing because I am like that, “ said Lele in the new episode of his series.

Also, the influencer said that another reason why he does not respond to the offenses he receives is that he wants to stay strong for his followers and be an example, especially for the youngest, and acknowledged that although there are times when he would like to throw everything away, the love of those who support it keeps it there.