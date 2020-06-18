Sophie Turner walks into a full pandemic, and looks at advanced pregnancy

Despite the fact that Sophie Turner he tried to hide the pregnancy, she now could not do it.

And the actress was seen walking the streets of Los Angelesin Melrose avenue, to be precise, next to her husband Joe Jonas, that to the left to see the belly from a pregnancy.

The protagonist of “Dark Phoenix” lucy leggings gray high waist, along with a lot of windows and a white t-shirt. In addition to a pair of dark glasses and a mask.

While the singer wore a white t-shirt and black jeans. As his wife, he was wearing a mask.



This image has caused excitement in the followers of the couple, who are very excited about the baby, for which he has already referred to as the “Baby Jophie”.

“What time you announce the pregnancy?” and “Stop hiding, because we all know that” are some of the comments left by followers of the native of Northampton.

In reality, this is not the first time that Turner comes out with all the face and tissues, such as the famous revealed on his Instagram, that he was present at one of the demonstrations against the racism that we have been given the length and breadth of the world, after the police, the murder of George Floyd.

