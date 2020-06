The muse left the crowd gaping on social media

Rafa Kalimann devastated the hearts of her fans by posting a photo on her Instagram profile this past Tuesday (16).

In the old click, the celebrity emerged wasting good sculptural form when renewing the tan with an orange bikini. “I miss you, right? ☀️🌿🌻, ”she wrote in the caption. Look:

In the comments, the web went crazy. “Jeez, what a woman,” shot one person. “What a perfect picture”, declared another profile. “You are art”, typed one more.