More than 120 Larry Nassar victims of the request of the DEPARTMENT of justice for the full version of the report of the FBI case management News

More than 120 victims who say they were victims of sexual abuse by former united states gymnastics team physician, Larry Nassar demanded Wednesday that the Department of Justice to release the inspector general’s report detailed the FBI’s handling of the investigation, in an attempt to increase transparency.

In a letter written to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the FBI was aware of the allegations of the sig. Nassar, the abuse, the victims, wrote that the report “is important for our healing to all the facts and for the unjust, to be responsible”.

“it is also important to maintain public confidence in our federal law enforcement agencies to expose the truth and begin reforms so that this does not happen again,” the letter said, according to reports from NBC News.

The doctor was sentenced to work in the Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympic athletes, when he was sexually abused athletes.

Disgraced, USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in January 2018 for sexually abusing 10 girls under the age of age.

Nassar, public prosecutors, including U.S. Olympic gymnasts Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Simone Bill, said that he would use his ungloved hands to touch you inappropriately while they were at a table in search of help for various injuries.

The 54-year-old, is serving a sentence of up to 175 years after he pleaded guilty in January 2018 for sexually abusing 10 girls under the age of age.

“Because the Department of Justice sitting on this report? We don’t want to keep it, and then the authorities say that it is not possible to indict and convict the people involved in the crime, because the prescription is expired,” the letter said.

Nassar is reported to the FBI in the united states, Gymnastics in June of 2015, and he was arrested in December of 2016. In that year and a half of duration, is suspected of abuse of about 40 girls.

The length of time spent Nassar, to be arrested has been a point of pain for their survivors. One of his victims, Raisman, has not been contacted by the FBI until 15 months after she filed her complaint against Nassar.

A congress report on the investigation concluded last year that the FBI’s lengthy investigation, “carried away” and, therefore, “do not stop Nassar to see patients or to protect those in danger.”

Before that, in the month of June, Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, urged the IG to launch its report, but it was in vain.

The report on the FBI Nassar survey was addressed to the DEPARTMENT of justice’s Public Integrity Section, which is a branch of the department which deals with accusations of criminal misconduct on the part of elected and appointed public officials, in 2018. A spokesman for the office of the inspector general, however, told the NBC that will be made public when the investigation is complete.

“The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General is investigating allegations regarding the FBI’s management of the Nassar research, and the victims, and the public must be sure of our results will be made public at the end of our investigation,” Stephanie Logan, a spokesman for the office of the inspector general, said. Logan declined to comment on specific questions about a criminal referral to the Public Integrity Section.