Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Star in Vogue Cover

Kylie said having her first Vogue cover so young is a great achievement for Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi appeared on the cover of this month’s Vogue Czechoslovakia after they were filmed via a Zoom call, according to Daily Mail.

The cover is labeled ‘Bedtime story’ and in the behind-the-scenes images posted by the photographers, the mother and daughter can be seen huddled together in bed for the shoot.

The beauty mogul posed alongside her daughter and shared a behind-the-scenes shot on Instagram showing the two-year-old little Stormi placing her hands around her mother’s face in a loving way.

“ I love this little baby so much that I want to explode… sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing that she will never be so small again.

Who knew that something so small could take up most of your heart? God made no mistakes with my baby Stormi, “she wrote on her account.

Kylie said that having her first Vogue cover so young is a great achievement for Stormi and revealed that the image was taken on her iPhone via Zoom by the Morelli brothers.