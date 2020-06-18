Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Star in Vogue Cover

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0
Kylie Jenner

Kylie said having her first Vogue cover so young is a great achievement for Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi appeared on the cover of this month’s Vogue Czechoslovakia after they were filmed via a Zoom call, according to Daily Mail.

The cover is labeled ‘Bedtime story’ and in the behind-the-scenes images posted by the photographers, the mother and daughter can be seen huddled together in bed for the shoot.

The beauty mogul posed alongside her daughter and shared a behind-the-scenes shot on Instagram showing the two-year-old little Stormi placing her hands around her mother’s face in a loving way.

View this post on Instagram

Bylo nebylo, do nejsledovanější rodiny světa se narodila princezna #KylieJenner. Stala se nejvlivnější influencerkou planety, matkou Stormi, #BeautyMogul a zdá se, že se jí splní, co si usmyslí. Zatímco byly Kylie a Stormi v karanténě ve svém domě v Los Angeles, @morellibrothers je exkluzivně pro #VogueCS vyfotili prostřednictvím Zoom callu. Ať už máte raději pohádky o úspěšných princeznách, nebo zlých královnách, vyprávějte je dál. Uvěříme-li, že svět může být lepším místem, tak se jím stane. — Nová #VogueCS vychází 18. června. Přejete si, abychom vám vydání doručili až domů? Objednejte na -> link v BIO. — #OnceUponATime, Princess #KylieJenner was born into the most-watched family in the world. She has become the most powerful #Influencer on the planet, Stormi’s mother, a #BeautyMogul and it seems that everything she wishes for comes true. While Kylie and Stormi were quarantined at their home in Los Angeles, @morellibrothers photographed them exclusively for #VogueCS via Zoom call. Whether you prefer #FairyTales about successful princesses or evil queens, keep telling them. If we believe that the world can be a better place, it will become one. — The new issue of #VogueCS will be released on June 18th. — #VogueCS #DoubleIssue #OnlyInPrint #24thEdition #BedtimeStory with #KylieAndStormi #BedtimeStories #FairyTale #Kylie #Stormi — Foto: @morellibrothers, Editor-in-Chief: @andreabehounkova, Creative Director: @kralicek, styling: @albamelendo, koordinátorka stylingu: @jilljacobsstudio, models: @kyliejenner & Stormi, make-up: @makeupbyariel s produkty @kyliecosmetics, vlasy: @jesushair for @ogxbeautyuk (@thewallgroup), produkce: @folabiquadri (@thequadrigroup), postprodukce: @cristianbuonomo

A post shared by Vogue Czechoslovakia (@vogueczechoslovakia) on

View this post on Instagram

Nové pohádkové číslo #VogueCS najdete již zítra na stáncích.🧚🏼Chtěli byste #Kylie a #Stormi doručit až domů? Objednejte na Vogue.cz. Link v BIO.📲 — You will find the new #Fairytale #Issue of #VogueCzechoslovakia on the stands tomorrow.🧚🏼 Would you like #KylieAndStormi delivered to your home? Order on Vogue.cz. Link in BIO.📲 — #VogueCS #DoubleIssue #OnlyInPrint #24thEdition #BedtimeStory with #KylieAndStormi #BedtimeStories — Video: @_mtsse, foto: @morellibrothers, Creative Director: @kralicek, styling: @albamelendo, koordinátorka stylingu: @jilljacobsstudio, modelka: @kyliejenner & Stormi, make-up: @makeupbyariel s produkty @kyliecosmetics, vlasy: @jesushair for @ogxbeautyuk (@thewallgroup), produkce: @folabiquadri (@thequadrigroup), postprodukce: @cristianbuonomo

A post shared by Vogue Czechoslovakia (@vogueczechoslovakia) on

“ I love this little baby so much that I want to explode… sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing that she will never be so small again.

Who knew that something so small could take up most of your heart? God made no mistakes with my baby Stormi, “she wrote on her account.

Kylie said that having her first Vogue cover so young is a great achievement for Stormi and revealed that the image was taken on her iPhone via Zoom by the Morelli brothers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here