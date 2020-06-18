Juliana Paes poses stunning in spontaneous click and receives praise: “Stop being a cat”

Celebrity made followers passionate

Juliana Paes took followers by surprise on Tuesday (16) with a new spontaneous click on her Instagram.

The muse left everyone open-mouthed when posing with her natural beauty hidden just behind a hat, making fans wonder if Juliana would be as she came into the world under her unusual look.

The click surpassed the marks of 119 thousand likes on the social network.

Recently, Juliana Paes posed in front of the mirror in a new Instagram click and left followers in love. This Monday (15), the actress appeared quite an at ease and raised the mood on the web.

In the caption of the record, the muse joked: “I’m learning this photo stop in the mirror, did you say ?!”.