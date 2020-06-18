Carol Peixinho shares pre-workout click and chooses word of the day: “Movement”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

The fitness muse mesmerized her followers with the click

Carol Peixinho is taking advantage of the quarantine to stay active! On Instagram, she posted a photo before doing a fitness workout and left her fans completely impressed.

“One more day is my word of the day: movement !! and yours? tell me what defines you hj !! ”, she wrote in the post caption. Check out:

View this post on Instagram

One more day 💪🏼🧡😅 . minha palavra do dia: movimento!! e a sua? me conta qual te define hj!!

A post shared by 🐠 Carol Peixinho 🐠 (@carolpeixinho) on

Recently, the ex-BBB squandered all its good fitness with a bikini in a neon tone and enjoying a drink. “Counting the days without knowing how many days are left 🧡”, she wrote in the post caption. 

